Democrats were just hit with a blow in the redistricting battle.

The Colorado Supreme Court on Monday rejected Democrat-backed ballot measures that would have “asked voters to redraw the state’s electoral maps for the 2028 election” that would have given Dems an advantage in seven out of eight congressional districts, the Denver Post reported.

Three Dem-backed measures were shot down on Monday altogether, while two measures that would have given Republicans an edge were also rejected. The court ruled the ballot measures violated the state’s “constitutional single-subject requirement,” Colorado Politics reported.

The outlet continued:

The Supreme Court held that changing the state’s process for redistricting and approving new maps, either together or through separate interlocking initiatives, violated the Colorado Constitution. “To conclude otherwise and to allow initiative proponents to proceed with interlocking measures like those at issue here would allow proponents to achieve indirectly what they could not achieve directly and would endorse an end run around the single subject requirement. This we cannot do,” wrote Justice Richard L. Gabriel

“Changing long-settled law by modifying the timing, frequency, criteria, and entity responsible for congressional redistricting represents a significant change beyond the proponents’ stated central purposes (of) … congressional redistricting by adopting a new temporary map,” Chief Justice Monica Márquez wrote in one of the opinions, per the Denver Post.

In 2018, Colorado passed a law taking the gerrymander power away from the state legislature and creating a bipartisan commission to draw the state’s Congressional districts. Colorado’s 8 districts are currently held by 4 Republicans and 4 Democrats, despite Colorado being a solid blue state in recent elections.

The Colorado decisions come after Republicans have been winning the redistricting battle ahead of the 2026 midterms. Map changes in states like Florida and Texas have given the GOP about a 10-seat advantage, according to estimates.

In other election-related news, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against President Donald Trump when it came to mail-in ballots on Monday. The court ruled that states can continue to count votes after Election Day, as long as they are postmarked by then.

Trump has argued for mandatory ID to vote and for curtailing mail-in voting.

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