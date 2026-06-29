‘Irresponsible’: Trump’s Republican Screaming Match Partner Claps Back Over SAVE Act

Another new week means another new dust-up between President Donald Trump and Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA).

After the Supreme Court issued an opinion allow Mississippi to continue counting mail-in votes that roll in after Election Day on Monday, Trump pushed for the passage of the SAVE Act in a post on Truth Social that read:

In light of the tremendous loss in the Supreme Court today concerning Voter’s Rights, and the fact that “people’s” votes are allowed to be counted LONG AFTER an Election is over, it is more important than ever to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, which is, 1. ALL VOTERS MUST SHOW PHOTO I.D. (IDENTIFICATION!). 2. ALL VOTERS MUST SHOW PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP. 3. NO MAIL-IN BALLOTS (EXCEPT FOR ILLNESS, DISABILITY, MILITARY DEPLOYMENT, OR TRAVEL!). There is no excuse for a politician, or otherwise, to be against the above three requirements. There is only one reason to oppose — CHEATING! The House of Representatives has approved this vital Act, THREE TIMES. The United States Senate seems unable to do so. In a time when there is a powerful Communist Movement taking place in our Country, one more dangerous than World War I, World War II, Pearl Harbor, or September 11th, all Dumocrats, and our five Republican Senate Hold Outs, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, Thom Tillis, Bill Cassidy, and Mitch McConnell must vote to SAVE OUR COUNTRY. There can be no more excuses! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP

Cassidy fired back with a tweet aping some of the president’s signature social media catchphrases.

“Mr. President, I don’t know which version of the SAVE America Act you’re referring to, but I am a cosponsor and support the latest version. I don’t know which staffer misled you, but thank you for your attention to this matter!! Btw, it’s irresponsible to postpone signing the Housing bill due to the SAVE Act. We need to start delivering relief to people for the high cost of housing ASAP!!” he wrote before signing off as “U.S. Senator William M. Cassidy, M.D.”

Mr. President, I don’t know which version of the SAVE America Act you’re referring to, but I am a cosponsor and support the latest version. I don’t know which staffer misled you, but thank you for your attention to this matter!! Btw, it’s irresponsible to postpone signing the… https://t.co/NY3G62paNj — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) June 29, 2026

The scrap comes just days after Cassidy reportedly erupted on Trump during a meeting between the president and Republican Senate caucus that was characterized as a “total cluster f*ck.”

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