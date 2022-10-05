JUST IN: Woman Who Claims Herschel Walker Paid for Her Abortion Says They Also Share a Child

The woman who upended the Georgia Senate race Monday with a claim GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker paid for an abortion for her in 2009 now says she is raising one of his children.

Walker’s campaign has been in damage control mode for 48 hours – since it was reported by the Daily Beast that he paid $700 to have a pregnancy he considered inconvenient terminated. The candidate has denied the story as a lie and has claimed he does not know who the woman is.

Her identity has been protected, but she told the Beast his adamant denials drove her to divulge the bombshell.

In a stunning update from the Beast Wednesday night, the woman said she and Walker share a child – and their relationship continued after the abortion.

She said his defiant TV appearances led her to share the news.

“Sure, I was stunned, but I guess it also doesn’t shock me, that maybe there are just so many of us that he truly doesn’t remember,” the woman said. “But then again, if he really forgot about it, that says something, too.”

The Beast reported:

The woman, a registered Democrat whose years-long relationship with Walker continued after the abortion, told The Daily Beast that her chief concern with revealing her name was because she is the mother of one of Walker’s own children and she wanted to protect her family’s privacy as best she could while also coming forward with the truth. (Walker has publicly acknowledged the child as his own, and the woman proved she is the child’s mother and provided credible evidence of a long-term relationship with Walker.)

“I’ve been very civil thus far,” the woman said. “I keep my mouth shut. I don’t cause any trouble. I stay in the background. But I’m also not gonna get run over time and time again.”

The woman said Walker’s previous actions prove he is not the pro-life Christian he proclaims to be on the campaign trail:

I don’t think there’s anywhere in the Bible where it says “have four kids with four different women while you’re with another woman.” Or where it praises not being a present parent. Or that an abortion is an OK thing to do when it’s not the right time for you, but a terrible thing for anyone else to do when you are running for Senate. He picks and chooses where it’s convenient for him to use that religious crutch.

Walker has long been plagued by accusations he has fathered children he does not know. He has not yet responded to the latest allegation.

