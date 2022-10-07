Dr. Oz Speaks in Front of Hitler’s Car at California Fundraiser Organized by Matt Gaetz’s Family

Mehmet Oz spoke at a private fundraiser in Southern California Thursday, and his campaign apparently thought it was a good idea for him to do it while standing in front of one of Adolf Hitler’s old cars.

The Republican Pennsylvania Senate nominee attended a $5,000 per plate event. He was welcomed to the Lyon Air Museum in Santa Ana alongside Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) and Nevada GOP Sebate nominee Adam Laxalt. The event was partially organized by the brother-in-law of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Palmer Luckey.

The museum is loaded with historical inventory from the Second World War, including Jeeps, planes, motorcycles, and one very unique car: Hitler’s 1939 Mercedes-Benz Touring Wagon.

French troops seized the car in 1945. It made a 77-year journey from the former führer’s Berchtesgaden retreat to serving as a prop for Oz’s campaign for the Senate.

While Oz most certainly did not intend to pose with a car adorning a swastika while running for office, it happened (the swastika is not visible in Oz’s photo). No one advising the candidate apparently recognized it might become an issue, and here we are.

Twitter user Larry Tenney shared an image of Oz in front of the Benz:

The optics are less than ideal, given opponents of GOP candidates endlessly and sometimes unfairly attempt to connect them to fascism.

According to the celebrity gossip outlet Jezebel, Jordan Peterson also made a remote appearance at the fundraiser. An image of the conservative commentator and psychologist was reportedly posted in the Instagram story of at least one attendee.

