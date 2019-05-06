Kamala Harris: Stacey Abrams and Andrew Gillum Would Be Governors if Not for Voter Suppression

The 64th annual NAACP Freedom Fund dinner was held in Detroit on Sunday, and 2020 candidate Sen. Kamala Harris of California delivered the keynote. In her remarks, she stated with no equivocation that if not for voter suppression, Stacey Abrams and Andrew Gillum would be governors of their states today.

“Let’s say this loud and clear: Without voter suppression, Stacey Abrams would be the governor of Georgia; Andrew Gillum is the governor of Florida,” said Harris in her speech. “So the truth is, we need a new voting rights act.” Harris also tweeted the line on Sunday night.

Both gubernatorial races were tight last year, and Abrams in particular has continued to dispute the result in Georgia. She contested it formally, first, and has continued speaking on the issue since. She also formed the nonprofit group Fair Fight Action, which states its mission as “advocat[ing] for election reform and engag[ing] in voter education and turnout to secure the voting rights of Georgians.”

On the nonprofit’s website, Abrams is quoted saying “We know that the 2018 elections in Georgia were rife with mismanagement and irregularities. That’s why I’m making it my mission to advocate for free and fair elections.”

Gillum, too, has warned of suppression and disenfranchisement of voters and particularly people of color in his own state, and has joined with Abrams on a few joint statements since November. He launched a major voter registration drive through the nonprofit Bring It Home Floriday, named for his 2018 campaign slogan.

Harris, on Twitter Sunday night, elaborated on her remarks to the NAACP dinner.

The truth is, we need a new Voting Rights Act in this country with automatic voter registration, Election Day as a national holiday, and we need to fight back against Republicans who suppress our constitutional right to vote. #NAACPDetroit — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 6, 2019

One of her campaign proposals is to make election day a national holiday, meaning workers wouldn’t be penalized by their job for going to the ballot box rather than the timecard slot on election day. She also supports, and spoke Sunday about, automatic voter registration.

Watch the clip above, courtesy of ABC affiliate KHBS-TV in Detroit.

