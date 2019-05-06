comScore

Ocasio-Cortez Lights Up GOP Senator Rick Scott For Green New Deal Criticism: ‘Embarrassing to the Institution’

By Colby HallMay 6th, 2019, 1:15 pm

According to the legendary book and film The Princess Bride, there are a few classic blunders. The most famous is ‘Never get involved in a land war in Asia,’ but only slightly less well-known is this: ‘Never go in against a Sicilian when death is on the line.'”

Perhaps it’s time we add a third: “Never get in a social media battle with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez” as evidenced by her recent pwnage of Senator Rick Scott.

AOC (as she is known far and wide by her Twitter handle) is a curiously frequent target of derision by members of the Grand Old Party, and the demographic differences between the young latinx woman and the largely senior, white and often-follically challenged Republican members of Congress, represent a convenient metaphor for today’s political landscape.

Senator Scott’s missive aimed at AOC and her controversial (and oft-GOP derided) Green New Deal. Scott tweeted a two-parter that took a shot at both AOC and the Green New Deal environmental resolution that she co-authored:

But as is Ocasio-Cortez’s way, she took no guff from Old Man Scott, and gave back as good, if not better, than she got, calling the former Florida Governor and freshman Senator “embarrassing to the institution” before calling out what she sees as clear gender inequity in the manner in which men and women are held for what seems outlandish and petulant behavior. AOC tweeted:

