Ocasio-Cortez Lights Up GOP Senator Rick Scott For Green New Deal Criticism: ‘Embarrassing to the Institution’

According to the legendary book and film The Princess Bride, there are a few classic blunders. The most famous is ‘Never get involved in a land war in Asia,’ but only slightly less well-known is this: ‘Never go in against a Sicilian when death is on the line.'”

Perhaps it’s time we add a third: “Never get in a social media battle with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez” as evidenced by her recent pwnage of Senator Rick Scott.

AOC (as she is known far and wide by her Twitter handle) is a curiously frequent target of derision by members of the Grand Old Party, and the demographic differences between the young latinx woman and the largely senior, white and often-follically challenged Republican members of Congress, represent a convenient metaphor for today’s political landscape.

Senator Scott’s missive aimed at AOC and her controversial (and oft-GOP derided) Green New Deal. Scott tweeted a two-parter that took a shot at both AOC and the Green New Deal environmental resolution that she co-authored:

What's next? Will we have to register sharp knives? Maybe @AOC will make us register every time we buy meat as part of her #GreenNewDeal. The Democrats are officially the @BernieSanders Party. They want America to be less prosperous and less free. (2/2) — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) May 6, 2019

But as is Ocasio-Cortez’s way, she took no guff from Old Man Scott, and gave back as good, if not better, than she got, calling the former Florida Governor and freshman Senator “embarrassing to the institution” before calling out what she sees as clear gender inequity in the manner in which men and women are held for what seems outlandish and petulant behavior. AOC tweeted:

That a sitting US Senator can say something lacking so much critical thinking + honesty is embarrassing to the institution. If you were a female candidate, maybe you’d be called “unlikeable,” “crazy,” or “uninformed.” But since you’re not, this inadequacy is accepted as normal. https://t.co/KLkaYxfT6K — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 6, 2019

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com