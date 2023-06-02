‘Kevin McCarthy is His B*tch’: Bannon Praises Hakeem Jeffries as ‘The Man’ Over Debt Ceiling Tactics

Former Trump 2016 campaign manager and White House adviser Steve Bannon offered high praise from the top Democrat in the House, Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), on his War Room podcast Friday.

Bannon discussed the debt ceiling vote this week, a measure Bannon was fiercely against.

“Hakeem Jeffries had to come down, by the way, Hakeem Jeffries, who’s now Majority Leader. Hakeem Jeffries had to come to the floor, waited strategically, and Hakeem Jeffries. Do you think Biden played this smart? He’s the man. He’s the man. He’s the man,” Bannon said praising the New York Democrat.

“Kevin McCarthy is his bitch,” Bannon added, slamming the GOP House speaker before apologizing to his audience for his language. “Ok, I hate. I know. I know. We go to a lot of homeschoolers and I, you know, hopefully, we can bleep that out and maybe it’s too late.”

“But let me just be blunt. Hakeem Jeffries, the power moves he made were spectacular,” concluded Bannon, whose show is influential with the MAGA base.

Bannon was referring to Jeffries waiting until the last minute to signal his members to come to the floor to vote in favor of the bill after Republican members had already voted – a tactic designed to get as many GOP votes as possible.

“And after hanging back, more than 50 Democrats bucked convention to deliver the last-minute votes to push the rule over the finish line,” the Hill reported on Wednesday, adding:

Before the vote closed, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) held up a green card in an apparent signal of approval for his members to change their votes and help Republicans pass the rule. Democratic members flooded the Well of the House to manually change their votes after voting electronically — though Jeffries remained a ‘nay.’

“I probably would’ve done the same thing,” McCarthy later said when asked about the maneuver by NBC News. “Well played.”

Watch the clip above via War Room.

