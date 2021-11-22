Rittenhouse Lawyer Tells Fox News, ‘My Advice Would Be to Change His Name and Start His Life Over’

One of the attorneys for Kyle Rittenhouse told Martha MacCallum of Fox News that the 18-year-old should change his name and attempt to start his life over.

Multiple Republican congressmen have said they want to hire Rittenhouse, who was acquitted last week of homicide by a Wisconsin jury, as an intern.

MacCallum asked Mark Richards about the offers, which he had previously called “disgusting.”

“Well, I think there’s a lot of people want to use Kyle for their own means,” said Richards. “I think the way the Rittenhouse name right now has trended on Twitter – and that’s what we live in, is a Twitter society – people want to use his name, get it out there so they can get some publicity. I think it’s cheap. That’s what I think.”

“So what’s your advice to him about how he should live his life from now?” asked MacCallum.

“Yeah, my advice would be to change his name and start his life over,” Richards responded. “He’s very recognizable right now. There’s a lot of people who I don’t think have his best interests at heart, and probably want to make him a symbol of something I don’t think he wants to be necessarily associated with. And once you give up your name and your likeness and you join those causes, I think a lot of people will use you for their own purposes and you won’t be able to control it.”

Richards concluded by saying, “It’s gonna be a fine line where he decides to go. Ultimately I hope he makes the right choices. I would think his life would be a lot easier being anonymous and going on with his life as opposed to try and keep his fervent supporters happy.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com