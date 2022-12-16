Kyrsten Sinema Files Paperwork to Run for Re-Election in 2024 as Independent

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) has filed paperwork to run for re-election in 2024 as an independent.

Last week, Sinema announced she was leaving the Democratic Party to become an independent.

In a piece for The Arizona Republic, Sinema wrote:

When politicians are more focused on denying the opposition party a victory than they are on improving Americans’ lives, the people who lose are everyday Americans. That’s why I have joined the growing numbers of Arizonans who reject party politics by declaring my independence from the broken partisan system in Washington. I registered as an Arizona independent. Like a lot of Arizonans, I have never fit perfectly in either national party. Becoming an independent won’t change my work in the Senate; my service to Arizona remains the same.

Sinema was already facing a potential primary threat from Reps. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) and Greg Stanton (D-AZ). Arizona is expected to again be a key state in 2024 that could determine which party controls the Senate. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) was re-elected this month to serve a full six-year term.

Filing paperwork is not necessarily a guarantee someone will run. Sinema has yet to announce whether she’ll run.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the paperwork filing on Friday. Sinema’s office declined to comment to the outlet.

