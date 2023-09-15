Lauren Boebert Caught Vaping in Theater CCTV After Blaming Smoke on Fog Machine

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) was caught red-handed on Thursday after CCTV footage showed her vaping in a theater despite her claim that the smoke had come from a fog machine.

Boebert was escorted out of a Denver performance of Beetlejuice the musical on Sunday after several members of the audience made complaints about the congresswoman’s disruptive behavior.

While Boebert did confess following the incident to “laughing and singing too loud,” her spokesperson dismissed allegations that she had been vaping in the theater and blamed the “misunderstanding” on the production’s fog machines.

In footage released by 9NEWS Denver, however, Boebert can be seen taking a vape pen from her bag before inhaling and blowing the smoke into members of the audience in front of her.

According to reports, a pregnant woman sat behind Boebert had asked the congresswoman to stop vaping, however her request was allegedly ignored. The footage released on Thursday showed the woman sat behind Boebert making her request as Boebert looked on and refused to explicitly acknowledge her.

The footage also showed Boebert taking disruptive flash photographs during the performance and dancing in her seat.

Police were reportedly called to the theater after Boebert refused to leave and she could be seen in footage flipping off a member of staff as she exited the building.

Watch above via 9NEWS Denver.

