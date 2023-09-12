‘Do You Know Who I Am?’: Lauren Boebert Thrown Out of Beetlejuice Musical For Allegedly Vaping, Causing a ‘Disturbance’

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) was kicked out of a performance of Beetlejuice the musical on Sunday after she allegedly vaped, caused a “disturbance,” and asked staff, “Do you know who I am?”

According to the Denver Post, Boebert was escorted out of the performance in Denver, along with one other person, after three people made complaints about the congresswoman being loud and taking photos on her phone.

Boebert was also accused of vaping during the performance — an accusation the congresswoman has denied.

An usher claimed in an incident report that Boebert and her companion refused to leave after being confronted about the behavior. Boebert also allegedly made such comments as “Do you know who I am?”, “I am on the board,” and “I will be contacting the mayor” as she was escorted outside.

Police were reportedly called to the venue, where they ensured that Boebert left as directed.

Boebert appeared to confirm the incident in a statement on Twitter, Tuesday, where she wrote, “It’s true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!”

It's true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud! 🤭 Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends! 😅https://t.co/8JHypcCKsP — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 12, 2023

Boebert posted a link to tickets for the musical and added, “Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends!”

