Lincoln Project Hammered Over Glenn Youngkin Charlottesville Stunt: ‘Who Thought This Was a Good Idea?’

By Josh FeldmanOct 29th, 2021, 6:49 pm
 
Glenn Youngkin

Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Lincoln Project faced a barrage of criticism for its tiki-torch Nazi stunt at Glenn Youngkin’s campaign bus.

On Friday morning, a bunch of people dressed like some of the white supremacists who marched in Charlottesville stood by the Republican gubernatorial candidate’s bus. The Lincoln Project said they did it because of Youngkin’s ties to Donald Trump, whose infamous comments after Charlottesville were widely condemned.

Lauren Windsor, a liberal activist known for her undercover videos of Republicans, was also involved.

The anti-Trump GOP group, which was at the center of a serious scandal earlier this year, was criticized for the stunt, for defending it, and for thinking it was a good idea with the actual Charlottesville rally trial underway.

