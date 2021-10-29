Lincoln Project Hammered Over Glenn Youngkin Charlottesville Stunt: ‘Who Thought This Was a Good Idea?’

The Lincoln Project faced a barrage of criticism for its tiki-torch Nazi stunt at Glenn Youngkin’s campaign bus.

On Friday morning, a bunch of people dressed like some of the white supremacists who marched in Charlottesville stood by the Republican gubernatorial candidate’s bus. The Lincoln Project said they did it because of Youngkin’s ties to Donald Trump, whose infamous comments after Charlottesville were widely condemned.

Lauren Windsor, a liberal activist known for her undercover videos of Republicans, was also involved.

The anti-Trump GOP group, which was at the center of a serious scandal earlier this year, was criticized for the stunt, for defending it, and for thinking it was a good idea with the actual Charlottesville rally trial underway.

Just an extremely gross thing for @ProjectLincoln to do, particularly right now as Charlottesville is already having to live through it again during the trial. https://t.co/a4OGvpjhBS — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) October 29, 2021

The Lincoln Project is taking credit for a stunt that was horribly executed and probably helped Youngkin. Keep those donations rolling in though. https://t.co/rYLCxUunyP — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 29, 2021

Charlottesville is not a prop. Our community is still reeling from years of trauma — especially this week. Don’t come back, @ProjectLincoln. Your stunts aren’t welcome here. https://t.co/CCjYuOyjhL — Sally Hudson (@SallyLHudson) October 29, 2021

The Lincoln Project is and always was a massive scam. — Gravel Institute (@GravelInstitute) October 29, 2021

What a stupid, desperate, dishonest thing to do. @ProjectLincoln, you ought to be ashamed of yourselves. https://t.co/4SDnmIpJCB — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 29, 2021

This was the lamest stunt of the year so of course Lincoln Project is bragging about it https://t.co/n5babllq3o — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 29, 2021

What a massive, massive screw up. The last thing that the McAuliffe campaign needed this weekend. A total disservice to the hundreds of hard-working staffers on the ground. When people say D's need to act more like R's, remember this incident. https://t.co/vlwG72Fwme — Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) October 29, 2021

FFS. As is Who thought this was a good idea? https://t.co/X2YpDjvbXT — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) October 29, 2021

Cosplaying as white supremacists is disgraceful, and I can't imagine a single way this helps Terry McAuliffe or amplifies his positive vision for Virginia. The folks who cooked this one up should examine their values. https://t.co/ZrvEdIukwQ — Max Burns (@themaxburns) October 29, 2021

Sending racist symbols into terrorized city as joke to ruin political opponent's rally during Charlottesville trial is a … strategy.

Early this year, I wrote about the organization's history of 'toxic' treatment to women & LGBTQ+ people https://t.co/1lrvIXlVle https://t.co/imvAGAqcU1 — Amanda 'Iaugh-cry emoji' Becker (@AmandaBecker) October 29, 2021

There is something to be said about people who thought that stunt was legit initially and that’s one frustration I have, but that is shadowed by the disgust I feel for whoever thought that would be a cute dig while a trial over what happened in Charlottesville is taking place now https://t.co/7Sdw4mDLSv — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) October 29, 2021

