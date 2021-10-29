The Lincoln Project Claims Credit for Tiki-Torch Nazi Stunt at Youngkin Campaign Bus

It turns out the controversy over tiki-torch carrying Nazis at a Glenn Youngkin campaign bus was all the Lincoln Project’s doing.

On Friday morning, individuals dressed up like the white supremacists who marched in Charlottesville four years ago stood outside the campaign bus of the Virginia gubernatorial candidate.

A number of people were immediately suspicious, and the Terry McAuliffe campaign denied this had anything to do with them.

Hours later, the anti-Trump Republican group The Lincoln Project put out a statement taking full credit and hinting they would do it again.

Today’s demonstration was our way of reminding Virginians what happened in Charlottesville four years ago, the Republican Party’s embrace of those values, and Glenn Youngkin’s failure to condemn it. The Youngkin campaign is enraged by our reminder of Charlottesville for one simple reason: Glenn Youngkin wants Virginians to forget that he is Donald Trump’s candidate. We will continue to hold Glenn Youngkin accountable. If he will denounce Trump’s assertion that the Charlottesville rioters possessed ‘very fine’ qualities, we’ll withdraw the tiki torches. Until then, we’ll be back.

UPDATE: The Lincoln Project apparently came forward after first being contacted by Vice News. According to reporter Cameron Joseph, one of the people involved was a “low-level Democratic operative” working with Lauren Windsor.

If Windsor’s name rings a bell, it’s probably because of all the undercover videos she’s gotten in the past few months talking to Republicans.

Windsor confirmed she was involved in the stunt too.

The Lincoln Project was immediately criticized for pulling this stunt.

Just an extremely gross thing for @ProjectLincoln to do, particularly right now as Charlottesville is already having to live through it again during the trial. https://t.co/a4OGvpjhBS — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) October 29, 2021

you dumb fucking idiots pic.twitter.com/ugwXt4RgNh — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 29, 2021

The Lincoln Project is taking credit for a stunt that was horribly executed and probably helped Youngkin. Keep those donations rolling in though. https://t.co/rYLCxUunyP — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 29, 2021

What a stupid, desperate, dishonest thing to do. @ProjectLincoln, you ought to be ashamed of yourselves. https://t.co/4SDnmIpJCB — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 29, 2021

