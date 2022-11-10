‘Zero Evidence’: Jon Ralston Condemns Trump For Spewing Fresh Bullsh*t About Nevada Election

Veteran Nevada journalist Jon Ralston tore into former President Donald Trump for pushing baseless accusations of voter fraud in the Silver State.

“Clark County, Nevada, has a corrupt voting system (be careful Adam!), as do many places in our soon to be Third World Country. Arizona even said “by the end of the week!” – They want more time to cheat! Kari Lake MUST win!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account Thursday.

Trump name-checked both of the GOP candidates in tight races in Nevada and Arizona whom he endorsed – making clear that he will claim voter fraud if either loses.

Ralston replied to Trump’s remarks on Twitter, writing, “I want to pause here to say this — and I hope all Republicans on the ballot are listening and will disavow: Trump just put out that Clark County has a ‘corrupt voting system’ and needs ‘more time to cheat.’”

“This is the kind of garbage that he and Laxalt put out in 2020,” Ralston added, referring to the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate in Nevada, Adam Laxalt – who is the current attorney general in the state and pushed Trump’s debunked accusations that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Laxalt and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) are locked in a tight race with Laxalt holding a slim lead as 83% of the vote has been counted as of Thursday afternoon.

“There is zero evidence of any of this, and all campaigns knew about the mail ballot rules from the start,” Ralston added, noting that Nevada had long expected a slow vote count due to a heavy volume of mail in ballots.

“None of this is a surprise, neither is Trump’s mendacious mewling,” he continued, concluding, “Are there any Republicans left in this state who will stand up for the integrity of Nevada’s vote?”

There is zero evidence of any of this, and all campaigns knew about the mail ballot rules from the start. None of this is a surprise, neither is Trump's mendacious mewling. Are there any Republicans left in this state who will stand up for the integrity of Nevada's vote? 2/2 — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) November 10, 2022

—

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com