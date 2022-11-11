Van Jones Left Almost Speechless By Lindsey Graham’s Breathless Herschel Walker Defense: ‘What Are You Talking About?’

Van Jones and Don Lemon were equally shocked over an energetic and breathless defense of Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), with Lemon saying he was shocked to not see the Republican senator break into tears.

On CNN This Morning, a clip of Graham was played where the Republican claimed that Walker’s critics are trying to take him down in an effort discourage other Black conservatives.

“They’re trying to destroy Herschel Walker to deter young men and women of color from being Republicans. If they destroy Herschel it will want to stop people of color from being a conservative Republican, because it destroys your life,” Graham said, adding Walker is a “nightmare” for liberals who has been “treated like crap.”

Jones took a moment to soak in Graham’s words, eventually saying, “Well, first of all, he’s a nightmare to the children that he has abandoned and done nothing for. He’s a nightmare to his own son, who came out and said he lies all the time and shouldn’t be in office. He’s a nightmare.”

Jones recommended looking to Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) as a healthy example of a Black conservative politician.

Jones said:

“But look, if you are a young Black person and want to be conservative, there’s a guy named Tim Scott who I’d direct you to, if you want to look to somebody in the Senate. The idea that everything has to be extreme, if you don’t want someone with his lack of qualifications to be in the senate, you now hate all conservatives and don’t want any Black people to be conservatives? That’s not true. We have conservative Black people in our families. What are you talking about? What are you talking about?”

Lemon was equally taken aback, saying he was surprised to see Graham not produce some tears during his Walker defense and even chalked it up to “race-baiting.”

“People like him always talk about race-baiting, identity politics,” Lemon said of Graham. “This is race-baiting.”

“The hypocrisy — off the charts there. And then the — you know, oh, my gosh, I thought he was going to start crying like a southern preacher!” the CNN host said. “To tell people just because you’re Black and you don’t support Herschel Walker, that is the worst, I believe, form of race-baiting.”

