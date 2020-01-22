President Donald Trump claimed in a press conference at Davos early Wednesday that while he would like to have witnesses from his administration in the Senate impeachment trial, he considered that a threat to national security.

“I would rather go to the long way. I would rather interview Bolton. I would rather interview a lot of people. The problem with John is that it’s a national security problem. You can’t have somebody whose in national security, and if you think about it… John, he knows some of my thoughts. He knows what I think about leaders,” Trump said. “What happens if he reveals what I think about a certain leader and it’s not very positive and then I have to deal on behalf of the country? It’s going to be very hard, it’s going to make the job very hard.”

“He knows other things, and I don’t know if we left on the best of terms. I would say probably not, you know, so you don’t like people testifying when they didn’t leave on good terms. And that was due to me, not due to him, so we will see what happens,” he continued. “When he knows my thoughts on certain people and other governments and we are talking about massive trade deals, and war, and peace, and all these different things that we talk about, that’s really a very important national security problem.”

On acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, the president said, “I’d love to have Mick go, but I think he has really expressed himself very well when he did a Chris Wallace interview. That was a very, very powerful interview. That was a long, tough… Chris is a very tough interviewer, a very talented guy, and, you know, I think there is not much he can add. He has been great.”

“I would like to have Mike Pompeo testify, but again, that’s a national security problem… I’d love to have Rick Perry. Rick Perry has asked me, ‘I would love to testify, please let me testify,’ because he knows this is all a hoax. He understands it better than most, and Rick Perry would love to testify. But we are dealing with national security,” President Trump explained. “We are dealing with one other thing. Our country has been tied up with this hoax from the day I came down the escalator. We have been fighting it, I have been fighting it from the day I have been elected. I would say probably long before. It could be long before I came down the escalator… some people have said that, which is hard to believe… Personally, I would rather go the long route. It’s horrible for our country. Our country has to get back to business.”

Watch above via Fox News.

