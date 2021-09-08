Man in Larry Elder Ad Tells Gavin Newsom: ‘You Remind Me of the Guy in High School Who Took My Girlfriend’

On Tuesday, voters in California will decide whether to recall Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. Recent polling indicates a majority will vote “no” on the recall, though the margins are too close for the governor’s comfort. In the event a majority votes “yes,” the winner will be chosen from a slate of candidates on the ballot. The winning candidate need only receive a plurality of votes to win.

Among the dozens of challengers, conservative talk show host Larry Elder has emerged as the frontrunner. And while Elder’s campaign has gained momentum in recent weeks, that development has also helped the Newsom campaign focus on a particular foil. The governor has slammed the conservative firebrand over his policies and past controversial comments, especially about women.

The Elder campaign has been on the offensive as well, and the candidate’s ballot measure committee recently dropped a strange new ad attacking Newsom. It features a man who directly addresses the governor on camera.

A guy in a new Larry Elder California recall ad is really working through some stuff. He says Gavin Newsom reminds “me of the guy in high school who took my girlfriend, then went on to the next girl” (Ad captured by our friends at @Ad_Impact) pic.twitter.com/HQABdDuxIh — Zach Montellaro (@ZachMontellaro) September 8, 2021



“You remind me of the guy in high school who took my girlfriend,” he says. “Then went onto the next girl. You still think you’re better than everyone else. You shut down public schools while your kids went to private school. Even now you live by different rules. You closed tiny coffee shops while you ate dinner at the fanciest restaurant. Twelve thousand dollars for wine. You’ve lost touch with reality. This is not about political parties. It is about you, Gavin Newsom.”

A voiceover then urges viewers to vote to recall the governor.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com