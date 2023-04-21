Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims ‘Murder Is Already Legal’ And Gun Restrictions Will Cause ‘Increase in School Shootings’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) took to her podcast this week to declare mass murder events inevitable and argue that taking away guns from the public would actually result in an “increase in school shootings.”

“But as the details emerged from that shooting, it was really criminals and thugs that did the shooting and the killing this past weekend in Alabama, just like most mass shootings really are,” Greene began in a clip that went viral online and received angry condemnation from critics.

Greene was referring to a recent mass shooting at a Sweet 16 celebration in Dadeville, Alabama, which killed 4 people and injured 32.

“You see, murder is already legal in America,” Greene oddly declared, adding:

We have enough laws on guns. We have enough laws on murder. But no matter how many more laws that we make in America, you will never stop a person who is intent on killing other people. They don’t have to have a gun to do it. They murder people with knives, with their fists, with rocks, with cars. They can make homemade bombs. They can find a way to kill people, if that’s what that is what they want to do. And they’re holding murder in their heart. But what will happen is if Democrats finally get their way and destroy the Second Amendment, we’ll see an increase in school shootings. We will see an increase in mass murder. Why? Because you will take away every good guy with a gun. That’s America’s legal gun owners. And that would be the true fall of America and it would be tragic.

Greene’s comment coincided with a Friday report from the Associated Press noting that “the U.S. is setting a record pace for mass killings in 2023, replaying the horror on a loop roughly once a week so far this year.”

“The carnage has taken 88 lives in 17 mass killings over 111 days. Each time, the killers wielded firearms. Only 2009 was marked by as many such tragedies in the same period of time,” the AP added.

Watch the full clip above.

