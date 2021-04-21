comScore Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked Over Tweet Claiming DC Empty

Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked for Claiming DC Residents Were Too Scared of BLM to Go Out: ‘Girl, What?’

By Colby HallApr 21st, 2021, 8:01 am

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is either woefully disconnected from urban living in Washington D.C., or so deeply committed to a political narrative that it is affecting her perception. OR, she is just a really effective Twitter troll who knows how to push the right buttons so that her name ends up in headlines and quote-tweets, even if presented in a negative light. No such thing as bad press, amirite?!

At issue is her assessment of the nation’s capital on April 20th, the day that a jury found Derek Chauvin guilty of killing George Floyd, a decision that has found rare bipartisan support. Given the civil unrest that followed his killing last summer, there was reasonable concern that anything less than a guilty verdict would lead to more civic unrest, which thankfully, was not the case.

But the facts didn’t seem to matter to Rep. Taylor Greene, as her late evening assessment about the streets of D.C. portrayed a ghost town. “DC is completely dead tonight. People stayed in and were scared to go out because of fear of riots,” she wrote. “Police are everywhere and have riot gear” she added before claiming that Black Lives Matter is the “strongest terrorist threat in our country.

MTG is apparently unaware of the unique mindset of the chattering class inside the beltway, which combines a remarkable level of provincial pride with an extremely online voice.  DC journos were all too eager to call out Taylor Greene’s assessment and in a pretty unforgiving way. To wit:

There is another reason why the streets might have been less populated on 4/20, but we’ll leave that idea to another post.

 

