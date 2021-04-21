Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is either woefully disconnected from urban living in Washington D.C., or so deeply committed to a political narrative that it is affecting her perception. OR, she is just a really effective Twitter troll who knows how to push the right buttons so that her name ends up in headlines and quote-tweets, even if presented in a negative light. No such thing as bad press, amirite?!

At issue is her assessment of the nation’s capital on April 20th, the day that a jury found Derek Chauvin guilty of killing George Floyd, a decision that has found rare bipartisan support. Given the civil unrest that followed his killing last summer, there was reasonable concern that anything less than a guilty verdict would lead to more civic unrest, which thankfully, was not the case.

But the facts didn’t seem to matter to Rep. Taylor Greene, as her late evening assessment about the streets of D.C. portrayed a ghost town. “DC is completely dead tonight. People stayed in and were scared to go out because of fear of riots,” she wrote. “Police are everywhere and have riot gear” she added before claiming that Black Lives Matter is the “strongest terrorist threat in our country.

DC is completely dead tonight. People stayed in and were scared to go out because of fear of riots. Police are everywhere and have riot gear.#BLM is the strongest terrorist threat in our county. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 21, 2021

MTG is apparently unaware of the unique mindset of the chattering class inside the beltway, which combines a remarkable level of provincial pride with an extremely online voice. DC journos were all too eager to call out Taylor Greene’s assessment and in a pretty unforgiving way. To wit:

Complete nonsense. I live in dc and it was totally normal last night. People out walking around, others eating dinner outside. Not sure what she’s talking about. https://t.co/i4JPWv7yDQ — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 21, 2021

Girl what? I’m walking my dog and just passed by restaurants that are busier than ever. What a small, sad life to be so scared all of the time. ✌️ https://t.co/rkjefL6fS4 pic.twitter.com/EonwFw8BP7 — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) April 21, 2021

This kind of hallucinatory anti-leftist derangement is increasingly the only permissible sentiment inside the hermetically sealed off right wing information universe. Balanced engagement with liberals and the left is simply no longer an available option. https://t.co/HytHFEtY5m https://t.co/UYpztuxBpv — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) April 21, 2021

This isn’t true. I spent four hours at BLM plaza in DC tonight, talking to the folks who wanted to come out near the White House on an historic night. Lots of people brought their kids or their dogs. It was a bit windy though. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) April 21, 2021

What county is that? That’s a pretty small area, a county. Also we are in the middle of a pandemic so there is no logic here. It makes no sense. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) April 21, 2021

False. Went with my mother to the @Nationals game. They won 3-2. 8418 people in the stands. Many out eating/walking around in the neighborhood prior, including happy kids in parks. That’s a mile from the Capitol. Sense of relief re the verdict was palpable. #ILoveDC — Luke Russert (@LukeRussert) April 21, 2021

There is another reason why the streets might have been less populated on 4/20, but we’ll leave that idea to another post.

