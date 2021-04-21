Police released bodycam video showing the shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant, a Black teenager who was killed by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 30 minutes before the verdict was delivered in the trial of former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murdering George Floyd.

At a press conference Tuesday night, police said officers were responding to a 911 call about an attempted stabbing. Bodycam video showed Bryant, wielding what police said was a knife, lunging at two other girls.

One girl falls to the ground, and a police officer shouts, “Hey, hey, hey, hey. Get down!” Bryant then appears to lunge toward a second girl with the knife, as the officer continued to yell “Get Down!” He then opened fire. Four shots can be heard in the video.

Bryant, a 16-year-old said to have been in foster care, died shortly afterward.

“It’s a tragic day in the city of Columbus. It’s a horrible, heartbreaking situation,” said Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther at the press conference. He added that based on the video of the shooting, “it is clear the officer took action to protect another young life.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]