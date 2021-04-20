Minutes after Derek Chauvin was found guilty on three counts in the killing of George Floyd, Fox News turned to Judge Jeanine Pirro for legal reaction who praised the jury verdict in stark terms.

“Clearly the verdict is supported by the facts, this case was extremely unusual,” she opened before sharing her past experience in trying many murder cases. “It is rare that you even get a picture of the victim in a murder case, maybe an autopsy photo, and here we have living, breathing person that the jury was able to relate to every day day after day. Watching the trauma of what he went through, begging for air, begging to breathe.

“This one, when I say that, make no mistake, the facts are solid on this verdict, this verdict will be held on appeal but right now what people need to understand is that the American justice system works,” she continued. “It works, people believe in lady justice and you can give it a chance, it can work.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]