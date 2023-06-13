Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Witness, ‘I Don’t Want My Staff Educated’ During Tense Hearing Exchange

Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) grilled outgoing CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on Tuesday during a House Oversight Committee hearing. Greene struck a hostile tone with Walensky from the beginning and used data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System to suggest that Covid-19 vaccines had killed tens of thousands of Americans – including pregnant women.

Walensky tried to explain how the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System actually worked and offered to have her staff educate Greene’s staff on the system. Greene immediately shot back she did not her staff educated by the CDC on their procedures or data gathering.

The congresswoman kicked off the tense exchange with a lengthy opening, saying, “Dr. Walensky, you’re coming to the end of your tenure as the CDC director, which you started in January of 2021, and we heard you say today that the Covid-19 vaccines are ‘safe and effective.’”

“But what I’d like to talk to you today about is the 1.5 million VAERS reports that also reported 35,000 deaths, uh, associated with the Covid-19 vaccine. And this has been what many Americans feel like a largely ignored issue,” Greene added.

After another few minutes railing against Covid-19 vaccines and declaring that Pfizer and Moderna made a fortune off the American people, Greene finally asked a question:

But my question for you today, Dr. Walensky, is now that you’re going to be leaving the CDC pretty soon, what job are you going to take? Are you going to be on the board of either Pfizer or Moderna because you’ve done one Hell of a job at making sure that they’ve made a lot of money?

“Thank you for that question. Maybe first I will comment that CDC is not responsible for the purchase of vaccines, so I can’t speak to the, to all of the economics that you spoke to,” Walensky replied, adding:

I do wanna talk a minute about the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. So that system is intended for any person who has gotten a vaccine, if they have an untoward event after that vaccine, whether or not is related to the vaccine they report, it is intended to have an over-reporting. All of the vaccine, not all, most of the vaccines that were being given, remember we, we gave 676 million doses of that the vaccine, any adverse event, if you got hit by a truck after you got your vaccine that was reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, we at CDC have a responsibility to comb through every single one of them to review the medical charts and to see if they are related. It is the case that the vaccine doesn’t prevent you being hit by truck.

“Ms Walensky, I’ll reclaim my time,” cut in Greene, adding, “You did nothing about that. And continue to push vaccines. That’s what the American people care about.”

“We review all of the things that come into the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. I’d be happy to have our staff educate your staff on the matter,” Walensky replied.

“I don’t want my staff educated,” Greene shot back. “You should educate the American people about what you’ve done of 1.5 million reports because they feel like you’ve done nothing and continue to say safe and effective.”

Walensky just moved on and concluded, “Maybe I will just close by saying I don’t have plans after I, uh, step down. Thank you.”

Watch the full clip above via C-SPAN.

