Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants YOU to Shoot Feral Hogs with Her from a Helicopter to Fight ‘Inflation’ – or Something

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) has asked people to sign up for a chance to take flight above Texas with her to shoot feral hogs in a new campaign gimmick.

Greene promised in a video released on YouTube Tuesday that ridding the Lone Star State of its wild swine will fight inflation, help farmers and finally accomplish the one thing every American president for most of the 20th Century tried and failed to do: end communism.

But, she said, she doesn’t want to kill pigs from a helicopter alone. She wants others to sign up so one lucky winner can accompany her.

“We’ve got sky-rocketing inflation, high diesel fuel and Democrats’ America last policies,” Greene says in the video.

She cautions, “Democrats aren’t the only ones destroying farmers’ ability to put food on the table,” before she notes wild hogs are destroying farmland (fact check: true).

The video shared by the congresswoman then turns into a montage of her shooting at feral pigs from a helicopter. A stock southern rock track plays while Greene, who is handling an AR-15 she appears familiar with, takes down a pig and later poses with its corpse.

“Let’s help American farmers out,” she declares. The video asks viewers to go to a link to sign up for the contest, and ends with the words, “STOP COMMUNISM.”

The promotion teases a “hog Hunting trip for 2 with MTG” that includes “Round trip airfare, ground transportation, and lodging!”

“This is Marjorie Taylor Greene. I want you to come HOG HUNTING on a helicopter with me in Texas!” a quote attributed to Greene reads. “Someone has to win…might as well be you!”

The promotion is being paid for by Greene’s Georgia-based People Over Politicians Committee.

