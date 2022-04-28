Matt Gaetz Says He Doesn’t Want Anyone to Lose Their Twitter Account, Not Even the Taliban

In an episode of his podcast, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) lamented that no one, in his opinion, should lose access to their social media accounts. Not even the Taliban.

During Tuesday’s episode of his podcast Firebrand, Gaetz told guest, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA),”I am concerned of reports that leader [Kevin] McCarthy would say that people like Lauren Boebert need to be removed from Twitter. I worry about that greatly.”

Greene chimed in, “I will very seriously say, I would hope that no one in leadership in our party or in our party, period, would call for another member of Congress to be removed from social media.”

“What will be the consequences if that’s true?” questioned Gaetz.

“That is a complete violation of our freedom of speech,” she said. “I hope that none of that is true because I lost my Twitter account and I don’t think it was Covid misinformation, Matt.”

Greene was referencing her permanent ban from her personal account on Twitter in early January. The company cited Covid misinformation as the reasoning behind the decision.

“I think it’s that there was probably too much truth you were saying that some people didn’t like,” Gaetz responded.

“Our job is to protect the First Amendment,” Greene said.

“I don’t even want the Democrats to lose their social media accounts,” Gaetz said.

“I don’t want them to either, I love the stupid things they say,” Greene agreed.

“I don’t even want the Taliban to lose their social media accounts,” Gaetz added. “I am not afraid that a Tweet is some dangerous thing.”

“Maybe one day we’ll all come together and actually work for the people of this country and protect this country. Maybe we’ll all agree one day,” Greene said.

Listen above via Firebrand with Matt Gaetz.

