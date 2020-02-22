Former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg went after Sen. Bernie Sanders in his concession speech Saturday night, calling out the Vermont senator following his victory in Nevada’s Democratic caucus.

Buttigieg congratulated his supporters and his competitors on Saturday night, and he acknowledged the “strong showing” for Sanders, “knowing that we celebrate many of the same ideals.”

“But before we rush to nominate Senator Sanders in our one shot to take on this president,” Buttigieg continued, “let us take a sober look for what is at stake for our party, for our values, and for those with the most to lose.”

“Senator Sanders believes in an inflexible, ideological revolution that leaves out most Democrats, not to mention most Americans,” Buttigieg said. He went on by ripping Sanders for his position on Medicare for all, his “vision of capitalism as the root of all evil,” and his calls for revolution “that would go beyond reform and reorder the economy in ways that most Democrats, not to mention most Americans, don’t support.”

He continued:

I believe we need to defeat Donald Trump and turn the page on this era in our politics by establishing a tone of belonging, bringing an end to the viciousness and the bullying that is tearing apart our country. We must change what it feels like to live in the United States of America. And that is a real difference from Senator Sanders’ revolution with the tenor of combat and division and polarization leading to a future where, whoever wins the day, nothing changes the toxic tone of our politics. I believe the only way to truly deliver any of the progressive changes that we care about is to be a nominee who actually gives a damn about the effect you are having from the top of the ticket, on those critical front line house and Senate Democrats that we need to win.

Buttigieg further argued that Sanders’ nomination will negatively impact Democrats pursuing other elected offices, and he called out the senator’s “willingness to ignore or dismiss, or even attack, the very Democrats that we absolutely must send to Capitol Hill. Because we must send them there to keep Nancy Pelosi as speaker.”

“We can prioritize either ideological purity or inclusive victory,” Buttigieg said. “We can either call people names online or we can call them into our movement. We can either tighten a narrow and hardcore base or open the tent to a new and broad a bighearted American coalition. This is our shot.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

