comScore

McConnell’s Plan to Coordinate Impeachment with White House Sparks Outrage: ‘Jury Collaborating with the Accused’

By Colby HallDec 13th, 2019, 7:30 am

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell revealed on Hannity Thursday night that he will be taking marching orders during an impeachment trial directly from President Donald Trump’s lawyers. This open admission of ignoring his Constitutional responsibility of overseeing the very checks and balances from co-equal branches of government has drawn understandable outrage.

“Everything I do during this, I’m coordinating with White House counsel,” McConnell said. “There will be no difference between the president’s position and our position as to how to handle this — to the extent that we can. We do not have the kind of ball control on this — a typical issue, for example, comes over from the House. If I don’t like it, we don’t take it up. We have no choice but to take it up. But we’ll be working through this process, hopefully in a short period of time, in total coordination with the White House counsel’s office and the people representing the president in the well of the Senate.”

He later added, “I’m going to take my cues from the president’s lawyers.”

Openly working with the lawyers who represent the defendant on trial has drawn predictable reaction on Twitter:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: