Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) says he will take his marching orders during an impeachment trial directly from President Donald Trump’s lawyers.

Appearing on Hannity Thursday night, McConnell dished on his strategy for a Senate impeachment trial.

“Everything I do during this, I’m coordinating with White House counsel,” McConnell said. “There will be no difference between the president’s position and our position as to how to handle this — to the extent that we can. We do not have the kind of ball control on this — a typical issue, for example, comes over from the House. If I don’t like it, we don’t take it up. We have no choice but to take it up. But we’ll be working through this process, hopefully in a short period of time, in total coordination with the White House counsel’s office and the people representing the president in the well of the Senate.”

He later added, “I’m going to take my cues from the president’s lawyers.”

McConnell expressed supreme confidence that a Senate trial would not result in the president’s removal from office.

“We know how it’s going to end,” McConnell said. “There’s no chance the president is going to be removed from office.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

