Tucker Carlson Completes U-Turn on Naomi Wolf, Writes Glowing Praise of Her New Covid Conspiracy Book

Fox News’ top-rated host, Tucker Carlson, wrote a blurb praising Naomi Wolf’s latest book in a remarkable turnaround from previous comments he made blasting the controversial author.

“Naomi Wolf is one of the bravest, clearest-thinking people I know. The reason you hear the forces of repression so desperately trying to dismiss her is because she is right,” Carlson wrote in praise of Wolf’s book titled, The Bodies of Others: The New Authoritarians, COVID-19 and The War Against the Human, which was released this week.

The short blurb quickly made the rounds online with commentators like Mathew Gertz pointing out the fact that Carlson pulled no punches in criticizing Wolf’s previous work, including her 2019 book which was debunked live on air during a BBC radio interview.

Gertz recalled the fact that Carlson ripped into Wolf, saying she “learned live on air that her book, which she supposedly wrote, was a total sham, built on bogus assumption… You and I were raised to believe that she was really impressive, but she’s really not.”

Carlson’s comments were in reference to her book titled, Outrages: Sex, Censorship, and the Criminalization of Love, for which Wolf received widespread criticism for its many inaccuracies.

During a May 2019 interview, the BBC’s Matthew Sweet pointed out to Wolf that she seriously flubbed the facts surrounding a key incident in the book.

“I don’t think you’re right about this,” Sweet said to Wolf, regarding her claim a specific man was executed for sodomy in 1800s Britain.

Sweet read to Wolf a portion of her book before debunking it:

Teenagers were convicted more often. Indeed, that year, 14-year-old Thomas Silver was actually executed for committing sodomy, the boy was indicted for an unnatural offense, guilty, death recorded. This is the first time the phrase unnatural offense entered the Old Bailey’s records.

“Thomas Silver wasn’t executed,” Sweet explained. “Death recorded — I was really surprised by this and I looked it up — death recorded is what’s in most of these cases that you’ve identified as executions. It doesn’t mean he was executed it was a category that was created in 1823 that allowed judges to abstain from pronouncing a sentence of death on any capital convict that saw to be a fit subject for pardon.”

“Well, that’s a really important thing to investigate,” Wolf replied, clearly caught off guard.

The New York Times ran a headline in June 2019 blaring, “Naomi Wolf’s Career of Blunders Continues in ‘Outrages.’” The article, like the BBC interview, methodically pointed out the many errors in the book.

Gertz offered a simple explanation for why Carlson, who has had Wolf on his show many times as an expert commentator, has now embraced the controversial author.

“[H]er crackpottery is anti-vax,” wrote Gertz, highlighting the topic of Wolf’s new book. The summary of Wolf’s new book on Amazon parrots many of the talking points on the American right today regarding conspiracy theories about the alleged use of Covid-19 to re-engineer society for nefarious goals.

“In her most provocative book yet, Dr. Naomi Wolf shows how these forces — from Big Tech and Big Pharma to the CCP and our oligarchical elites — seized upon two years of COVID-19 panic in sinister new ways, to not only undermine our Republic but to fundamentally reorient human relations,” the summary reads, adding:

Their target is humanity itself. Their end goal is to ensure that our pre-March 2020 world is gone forever. Irretrievable. To be replaced with a world in which all human endeavor-all human joy, all human fellowship, all human advancement, all human culture, all human song, all human drama, all worship, all surprise, all flirtation, all celebration-is behind a digital paywall. A world in which we will all have to ask technology’s permission to be human.

Steve Bannon also contributed a blurb to the book, offering his praise:

Naomi Wolf warned America and the world at the start of this ‘pandemic’ that it would be used to eviscerate the Constitution and civil liberties. It is uncanny how right she was, how she predicted the tyranny that was to come via the lockdowns and mask and vaccine mandates. In The Bodies of Others, she takes you on a journey through a modern day Dante’s Inferno. This is a book that will shake you to your core, a warning of the struggle ahead and what you can do to resist it.

Wolf has been a lightning rod of controversy in recent years. She was suspended from Twitter in June 2021 for promoting vaccine misinformation, including one tweet which claimed one tweet vaccines were a “software platform that can receive uploads.”

