Former Democratic congresswoman Katie Hill had her Twitter account taken over by a group of alleged “former staff” who accused the ex-representative of “workplace abuse and harassment.”

After it was announced that Elisabeth Moss would play Hill — who resigned from Congress last year after it was reported that she had an affair with a staffer — in a Blumhouse TV show, Hill’s former House Twitter account was hijacked with a message early on Wednesday.

“Katie’s former staff here. Disappointed in so m any folks – including Elizabeth Moss, @Blumhouse, & @michaelseitzman – regarding today’s announcement,” the alleged former staffers declared. “This is an incredibly sensitive situation. We appreciate the instinct to defend our former boss, an LGBTQ+ woman who faced abuse from her husband. What happened to Katie Hill shouldn’t happen to anyone. But, this moment requires more nuance, as Katie Hill’s story – our story – is also one of workplace abuse and harassment.”

“Katie Hill can be both a victim and perpetrator. And, staff can experience severe consequences for speaking out against their powerful boss,” they went on, adding, “No one should have to put themselves in harm’s way for the public to understand a simple truth: Katie Hill is not a hero for women. We deserve heroes who embody our values even in the most difficult moments.”

The alleged former staffers noted that Hill “was never investigated by the House Ethics Committee, nor has she been held accountable by anyone other than herself,” and declared, “We encourage everyone to reflect deeply before taking her word at face value.”

“Katie took advantage of her subordinates. She caused immense harm to the people who worked for her, many of whom were young women just beginning their careers in politics,” they claimed. “Workplace abuse and harassment can take many different forms, but one thing is certain: it is never okay, even if your boss is a woman and/or a survivor.”

“Believe us when we say: it’s not only about who starts it, it’s also about who ends it. And, while Katie is certainly the survivor of abuse, we are not confident that she sufficiently acted to end her own patterns of inappropriate and abusive behavior,” the tweets continued, before concluding, “Enough is enough. In order to advance the #MeToo movement, we must be willing to acknowledge the problematic behaviors among those in our own communities. Only then will we see true progress. #TimesUp #MeToo.”

As of writing — seven hours after the posts were published — they have yet to be removed.

Hill responded to the tweets on her personal Twitter account, writing, “Thanks to all who let me know my government official twitter account was hacked.”

“Control of my account was immediately handed back to the House Clerk when I resigned, including password changes and access restrictions. God knows who hacked it from there. Reported to @twitter,” she said.

