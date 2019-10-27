Democratic Rep. Katie Hill is resigning from Congress following allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a congressional staffer and websites circulating nude photos of her.

Politico first reported that Hill is set to resign by the end of the week amid a House Ethics probe into the allegations, which Hill had denied. She had admitted to and apologized for an “inappropriate” relationship with a campaign staffer earlier this week.

Hill confirmed the resignation in a letter, saying “Having private moments of personal photos weaponized against me has been an appalling invasion of my privacy. It’s also illegal, and we are currently pursuing all of our available legal options.”

It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress. This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country. See my official statement below. https://t.co/RO8B0znc6C — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) October 27, 2019



The California first-term congresswoman defeated incumbent Republican Rep. Steve Knight in the 2018 midterm elections.

In recent weeks, Hill had been pressured by a conservative website making the allegations against her while also publishing an illicit photo of her.

“I am disgusted that my opponents would seek to exploit such a private matter for political gain. This coordinated effort to try to destroy me and people close to me is despicable and will not succeed,” Hill previously said. “I, like many women who have faced attacks like this before, am stronger than those who want me to be afraid.”

