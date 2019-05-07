Michael Cohen Claims He Helped Jerry Falwell Jr. Deal With ‘Racy’ Photos

Remember two weeks ago when a report dropped on some stunning claims Michael Cohen made to Tom Arnold of all people? Well, it’s happening again.

Reuters reports this afternoon that Cohen told Arnold that Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. asked him to help him out dealing with an issue concerning “racy” photos that “would typically be kept ‘between husband and wife'”:

The Falwells enlisted Cohen’s help in 2015, according to the source familiar with Cohen’s thinking, the year Trump announced his presidential candidacy. At the time, Cohen was Trump’s confidant and personal lawyer, and he worked for the Trump Organization. The Falwells wanted to keep “a bunch of photographs, personal photographs” from becoming public, Cohen told Arnold. “I actually have one of the photos,” he said, without going into specifics. “It’s terrible.”

A source “familiar with Cohen’s thinking” told Reuters that after Cohen intervened, “the person who possessed the photos destroyed them.”

Tom Arnold––who, it cannot be emphasized enough, is really a part of this––shared more audio from their conversation on ABC News’ The Investigation podcast earlier today.

[photo via Hector Retamal / AFP / Getty Images]

