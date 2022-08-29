Minnesota GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Refuses to Apologize for Comparing Covid Mandates to Kristallnacht

Minnesota GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen refused to apologize for comparing Covid restrictions to Kristallnacht.

Kristallnacht, or “Night of the Broken Glass,” occurred in 1938 as Jewish businesses and synagogues were looted, vandalized, and destroyed throughout Nazi Germany.

“If you look at the 1930’s and you look at it carefully, we could see something’s happening. Little things that people chose to push aside. ‘It’s going to be okay,’” he said in April. “And then the little things grew into something bigger. Then there was a night called Kristallnacht. The night of the breaking glass.”

When asked during a Monday interview with WCCO why he used the Holocaust comparison to criticize the mandates his opponent, incumbent Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), enacted during Covid, Jensen said he “met with many Jewish organizations over the last few days and we’ve had wonderful conversations” about how he could “help reduce anti-Semitism” and how he could strengthen the U.S.-Israel relationship. Jewish organizations have condemned Jensen for making the comparison.

“We need to focus on what’s going to happen in November. We’re talking in November about inflation, we’re talking about crime, we’re talking about education, we’re talking about what do we do with our kids,” he said. “We don’t need to talk about who gets to be the word policeman or who gets to be the metaphor policeman.”

Listen above via WCCO.

