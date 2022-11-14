Mo Brooks Savages Trump as ‘Dishonest, Disloyal, Incompetent, Crude’ While Boosting DeSantis For 2024 Run

One-time Trump ally and MAGA firebrand, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), tore into former President Donald Trump over the weekend in an interview with AL.com. Brooks pulled no punches in denouncing what he sees as Trump’s utter lack of character during the interview, in which he also made clear that he is retiring from politics once the new Congress is sworn in in January.

Brooks was one of Trump’s most loyal congressional supporters and in 2020 played a role in pushing Trump’s debunked allegations the presidential election was stolen. In 2022 Brooks received and then lost Trump’s endorsement in Alabama’s GOP primary for the U.S. Senate – a race he eventually lost.

Trump accused Brooks of going “woke” after the Congressman publicly said Trump had no legal ability to be reinstated president as a result of the 2020 election. Trump also blasted Brooks for hiring “a new campaign staff who ‘brilliantly’ convinced him to ‘stop talking about the 2020 Election.’”

Brooks went scorched earth with AL.com, clearly laying the blame for the GOP’s disappointing midterm results at Trump’s feet.

“It would be a bad mistake for the Republicans to have Donald Trump as their nominee in 2024. Donald Trump has proven himself to be dishonest, disloyal, incompetent, crude and a lot of other things that alienate so many independents and Republicans,” Brooks told the local outlet.

“Even a candidate who campaigns from his basement can beat him,” Brooks added, parroting a common right-wing barb directed at President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign. “It’s just the way it is.”

“I did not fight for Donald Trump after the 2020 election,” Brooks also told Paul Gattis of Al.com. “I fought for election integrity. Donald Trump just happened to be the beneficiary of it.”

“Keep in mind 2016 when I said he was dishonest, you cannot trust a single word that he says and I have never recanted that. No question, I am displeased with Donald Trump. But that does not change the truthfulness of what I say. I challenge anybody to make the argument that you can trust the word of Donald Trump,” the conservative Republican added.

Brooks argued that the GOP has many better candidates to run for president in 2024 than Trump and singled out Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for praise.

“We need someone who is honorable, someone who has good character, someone that the American people respect. They might disagree with, but they respect,” Brooks added. “And Ron DeSantis is a fighter for the foundational principles that have combined to make America the greatest nation in world history.”

