Nancy Mace Condemns ‘Racism of Any Kind’ After Republican Colleague Called Black People ‘Colored’: ‘We Can All Move Forward’

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) condemned “racism of any kind, by any party” on CNN, Friday after her House Republican colleague Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) used the term “colored people” during a speech on the House floor.

During an appearance on CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins on Friday, Mace was asked about Crane’s use of the antiquated term “colored people” during a speech the day before.

“I should note that he later apologized, but is that acceptable language from one of your colleagues?” Collins asked.

“Well, I’m glad to see that he apologized because racism of any kind should never be tolerated, and it’s something that I have condemned for a lifetime,” replied Mace:

I come from South Carolina, where we had a White supremacist kill, shoot and kill nine Black church members at Mother Emanuel, and so I want to be very clear that racism of any kind, by any party, by anybody of any color should always be condemned in any way, shape, or form, and I’m glad that he apologized and took responsibility for those comments and we can all move forward from here.

Crane sparked uproar on Thursday after he used the term while defending a proposed amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act to emphasize “the importance of the military remaining apolitical to maintain its readiness and effectiveness.”

“My amendment has nothing to do with whether or not colored people or Black people or anybody can serve, ok?” he said, which prompted Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH) to demand that his “offensive and very inappropriate” words be stricken from the record.

Crane’s words were stricken from the record after he was denied the opportunity to amend “colored people” to “people of color,” and he went on to release a statement claiming that he had “misspoke” and that “every one of us is made in the image of God and created equal.”

Watch above via CNN.

