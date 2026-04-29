Florida Democrat Protests With Color-Coordinated Bullhorn as GOP Majority Approves DeSantis’ Gerrymandered Maps

Florida State Rep. Angie Nixon (D) brought a bullhorn to the House floor Wednesday to amplify her protest as the Republican majority voted to approve new congressional maps at the urging of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

The unusual mid-decade redistricting is part of an effort by President Donald Trump to gain advantages for the GOP in November’s upcoming midterm elections, with control of the U.S. House and Senate on the line. Multiple other states, under both Republican and Democratic majority control, have redrawn their maps in various ways under their own laws, sparking partisan rhetorical battles and numerous lawsuits, as the expected impact on November remains to be seen.

The redistricting debate has largely followed along party lines, depending on who is in the majority and who will be disadvantaged by the new lines, and as expected, Florida Democrats have vociferously opposed DeSantis’ maps, which has been described as likely to reduce their seats in the state’s congressional delegation by four.

That four-seat Republican gain, however, remains to be seen as the calculations were based on the most recent past election and both Trump and the GOP’s popularity have taken significant hits in the polling since his second presidential term began. The immigration policies pushed by Trump and DeSantis have been identified as influencing Hispanic voters souring on Republicans, a potentially election-swinging factor in a state like Florida.

The Sunshine State also has a “fair districts” constitutional amendment that was passed in 2010 that is certain to be at the heart of the expected litigation to follow these new maps being signed into law.

On Wednesday, as the vote was taking place in the Florida House, Nixon marched down the aisle with a bullhorn in hand, in a bright pink coordinated with her outfit.

As the Florida House approved the @GovRonDeSantis map with new congressional districts– Rep. @AngieNixon grabbed a bullhorn and protested the passage on the floor. "This is a violation of the constitution," Nixon shouted. Here's the clip: pic.twitter.com/01iuWl17uR — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) April 29, 2026

“This is an assault on our democracy!” shouted Nixon. “This a violation of the Constitution! It is!”

She continued to protest against the “illegal redistricting” as the other House members submitted their votes using the chamber’s electronic voting system, with DeSantis’ maps being approved on a party line 83-28 vote.

Nixon was unable to stop the measure from passing, but her protest did disrupt one of her Democratic colleagues, reported Florida Politics’ Jacob Ogles. State Rep. Marie Woodson (D) had to formally change her vote because she misheard which vote was taking place because of the bullhorn.

A weird consequence of the @AngieNixon bullhorn stunt. @MarieWoodsonFL accidentally voted up on the map. She since formally changed her vote. pic.twitter.com/5NvrMygOox — Jacob Ogles (@jacobogles) April 29, 2026

Another angle of the moment of the vote and Nixon’s protest was aired on the Florida Channel.

Here's the hectic moment the Florida House approved the GOP-boosting congressional map. Rep. Angie Nixon, a Jacksonville Democrat, yelled her opposition through a bullhorn. pic.twitter.com/xWD369Q6fB — Douglas Soule (@DouglasSoule) April 29, 2026

Mediaite reached out to Nixon for comment but did not receive a reply.

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