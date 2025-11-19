Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) introduced a resolution to censure Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) over domestic violence and stolen valor allegations.

Mace took to the House floor on Wednesday to lay out allegations against Mills, including service members disputing his account of his military record and a run-in with the police in Washington, D.C. Mace was expected to force a vote on the censure of Mills this week.

“Rep. Mills’ record is tainted by allegations of stolen valor, domestic a*use, and arms deals with the U.S. government and foreign nations while serving in Congress,” Mills wrote on Wednesday on X, urging House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) to strip Mills of his committee assignments. “This is not a man who should be sitting in the House Armed Services Committee or the Committee on Foreign Affairs.”

Mace ran through allegations of stolen valor against Mills, who has been accused of fabricating details of how he earned a Bronze Star. Mace also detailed allegations of domestic violence against Mills. Mills has denied all allegations against him.

The congressman was hit with a restraining order last month, requiring him to stay away from his ex-girlfriend.

Mace ran through reports about a February incident where police were reportedly called to Mills’s residence over an alleged incident involving Sarah Raviani.

Mace said:

On February 19th, 2025, Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to resolve a private matter at Representative Corey Mills’ residence, where officers were called to the 1300 block of Maryland Avenue Southwest around 1.15 p.m. for the report of an assault. Whereas police reports obtained by NBC4 Washington confirmed that the Washington, D. C. Metropolitan Police Department was investigating Representative Cory Mills for an alleged assault of a 27-year-old woman that took place on February 19, 2025, at the residence of Representative Corey Mills. Whereas the first police report provided to NBC4 Washington by a source and confirmed by a second source familiar with the investigation said that the 27- year-old women accused her significant other for over a year of having grabbed her, shoved her, and pushed her. Out the door. And also said that the woman involved showed the officer bruises on her arm, which appeared fresh. Whereas NBC4 Washington also reported that the Metropolitan Police Department identified Representative Corey Mills as the significant other of the alleged victim of assault. Which alleged victim was a 27-year-old woman who was not the wife of Representative Corey Mills.

Republican lawmakers claimed that Mills was protected in a backroom deal by party members this week from a censure vote, as Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands) narrowly beat a vote to censure her over a text exchange with late child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein during a 2019 hearing.

