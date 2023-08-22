‘No Comment’: Pro-Trump Attorney John Eastman Dodges The Media As He Surrenders in Georgia

Journalists peppered former pro-Trump attorney John Eastman following his surrender to the Fulton County Jail to be booked on charges related to helping Donald Trump tamper with Georgia’s 2020 election results.

Eastman repeated “no comment” when MSNBC’s Ali Vitali asked, “Do you think that the others in this case have a standing on that, people like Meadows?” and “Did they do a mugshot and everything inside?”

CNN’s Zachary Cohen reported that Eastman’s attorney, “Told my colleague Nick Valencia that he was processed like any other inmate. He got a mug shot and he was searched, so, it seems like the defendants in the Trump case are really not getting any sort of special treatment than any other defendant would, that shows up here.”

Anchor Dana Bash asked senior reporter Katelyn Polantz about the statement Eastman released Tuesday.

“He essentially said in his statement that this was a shame, that he was being criminalized for being an attorney,” Polantz said, continuing:

But he also spoke to two of our reporters outside of the jail, just now, Zach Cohen and Nick Valencia spoke with John Eastman, and he said that he’s not talked to Donald Trump, first and foremost; that he’s paying for his own legal bills, that Donald Trump is not helping him in that regard. We haven’t seen any evidence of that, just to make clear on that. And then, also, Dana, he has no regrets representing Donald Trump after the 2020 election, that what he did, he believes in.

Also surrendering Tuesday was bail bondsman and Georgia poll worker Scott Hall. He is accused of participating in a voting systems breach in Coffee County, to the southeast of Atlanta. Trump has indicated that he will turn himself in on Thursday, following the GOP presidential debate that he said he will skip.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

