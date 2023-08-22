MAGA Super PAC Trolls Trump’s Rivals Ahead of Debate With Vote for ‘Your Favorite VP’ Website

A MAGA Super PAC is trolling the eight GOP presidential contenders who qualified to debate on Wednesday by asking voters to choose their “favorite VP” to run alongside Donald Trump, who continues to slay in the polls.

This, despite Trump’s legal woes and his vow to skip the Fox News-moderated debate in favor of a pre-recorded interview with ousted Fox host Tucker Carlson.

“Make America Great Again Inc.” created a web site, vpdebate2024.com, featuring the likenesses of Chris Christie, Tim Scott, Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley, Doug Burgum, Asa Hutchinson, and Mike Pence standing at lecterns with the directive “Vote Below For Your Favorite VP” floating above their heads. Voters were also encouraged to “click the expand icon” to view info on the candidates.

Doing so reveals select quotes each candidate has said touting Trump policies, as well as their own “fast facts” ostensibly demonstrating why they’re less favorable candidates to Trump.

For example, clicking on Ramaswamy revealed the quote, “Trump’s result with Black and Hispanic voters subverts the woke narrative. Best GOP performance among nonwhite voters since 1960,” while his “fact facts” include, “Ramaswamy supports giving more visas to foreigners taking American jobs,” and “He thinks the U.S. should have joined the job killing Trans-Pacific Partnership” — two policies Trump has rejected.

Clicking on DeSantis revealed, “I think that Donald Trump has done a better job appointing judges to both the U.S. Supreme Court and the Appeals Court than any other president in my lifetime, including one of my heroes Ronald Reagan,” while his fast facts read, “Ron DeSantis voted to cut Social Security three times, Ron DeSantis backs a national sales tax that would hike taxes on 90 percent of families, Ron DeSantis backed deep cuts to Medicare, Called Trump supporters ‘Listless vessels.'”

Trump is set to turn himself in to the Fulton Co. Jail this week to face charges he and 18 co-defendants worked to overturn 2020 election results in Georgia. Despite this, the latest numbers from RealClearPolitics — which averages all major polls — showed he continued to dominate the field with 55.9% of the GOP vote.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com