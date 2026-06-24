Socialist congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier upset veteran Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D) in the Democratic primary in New York City on Tuesday night, but a few hours before her victory she wasn’t in a great mood.

Avila Chevalier stormed out of a Spanish-language radio interview on La Mega 97.9 FM when she was hit with a few questions about some of her now-deleted social media posts. The 32-year-old had previously posted she did not use the Dominican flag on social media because she viewed nationalism as “violent,” as Fox News Digital reported.

Here’s how the outlet described the radio interview that went off the rails:

One host asked Avila Chevalier to take the opportunity on the show to “address the Dominican community that may feel bad for the things she has said in the past.” She responded by saying she felt bad about her past tweets in general but that it was time to unite and “fight for the things that are necessary for the community.” When another host asked her to specifically address the controversy over the Dominican flag, Avila Chevalier said she wanted to discuss the “issues that are impacting the residents of New York 13,” adding that she was focused on fighting for the people who live in the district.

That’s when things really went sideways.

“I am not going to sit here and be yelled at by various people,” Avila Chevalier complained in Spanish — after a third host pushed her on the topic. She told the hosts to have a “beautiful day,” took off her headphones, and quickly walked out of the studio. The hosts started to protest, but it was futile.

La arrogante de Darializa Ávila Chevalier fue al programa EL VACILÓN DE LA MAÑANA EN NEW YORK 🗽 y se molestó con el Pacha, Excarlet y Guebín porque le dijeron que se disculpe por ofender a los dominicanos y la bandera. Darializa se molestó y se retiró del programa. pic.twitter.com/5TBuokta7L — Jaime Rincón (@JaimeRinconRD) June 23, 2026

Her reluctance to answer the questions didn’t hurt her with voters, at least on Tuesday. Avila Chevalier — who was backed by fellow socialist, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) — beat Espaillat to become the Democratic nominee for NY’s 13th district, which covers parts of upper Manhattan and the Bronx.

The New York Times described her as a “more left-wing candidate than her opponent, having voiced support for abolishing the police, borders and prisons and seizing property from landlords.”

Avila Chevalier has also called for abolishing ICE and criticized Israel, including claiming “Israel doesn’t exist” in some of her now-deleted social media posts.

Watch above.

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