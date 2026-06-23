Van Jones Stunned After Left-Wing Candidates Trounce Schumer-Backed Opponents: ‘The Roof Is Collapsing on the Democratic Party Establishment’

CNN commentator Van Jones said the Democratic establishment was handed a decisive defeat in Tuesday’s primaries in New York.

Mayor Zohrani Mamdani endorsed three leftist candidates vying for congressional seats, all of whom won on Tuesday night. Two of them faced off against sitting members of Congress.

Brad Lander, the former NYC comptroller, crushed Rep. Dan Goldman to earn the nomination in the 10th district. Darializa Avila Chevalier, a union organizer, defeated Rep. Adriano Espaillat in the 13th district. And state Rep. Claire Valdez trounced Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso in the 7th district.

As of this writing, Lander led Goldman by 33 points, Chevalier led by 3.5 points, and Valdez led by 20 points.

On Tuesday’s edition of The Source, Jones said the results indicated that Democratic voters in New York are fed up with the party’s establishment, which includes Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, both from New York City:

Well first of all, New York City matters because the two most exciting left-wing candidates are here, AOC and Mamdani. But also this is the stronghold for the establishment. Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries. This is a battle between the establishment and this insurgency. And the roof is collapsing on the Democratic Party establishment tonight. If Mamdani gets a hat trick, three out of three, this is a new era for the Democratic Party. And you can’t write off New York City because this is the place where both of– it’s a power center for the establishment and the insurgency. And they’re going head to head tonight. And right now, this is no longer a movement. This is a movement and a machine at the same time. And there’s just no way to sugarcoat this. If Mamdani pulls off a hat trick is a new era in Democratic Party politics.

Jones went on to conclude, “This is a straight-up battle between the establishment and the insurgency. And the establishment is getting its butt kicked tonight in New York City.”

Earlier in the day, Politico noted that Schumer had been trying to “stave off the march of Democratic insurgents” Mamdani had endorsed. The nominees’ seats are solidly blue and are expected to win in November’s general election.

Watch above via CNN.

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