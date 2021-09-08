Obama Urges Californians to Vote No on Recall in New Ad

By Josh FeldmanSep 8th, 2021, 6:51 pm
 

Barack Obama Campaigns Against CA Recall

Former President Barack Obama has a new ad out telling California voters to vote no on recalling Governor Gavin Newsom.

The race has been notably close, though more recent polling suggests Newsom is in a better position in the final days of the race. The leading candidate right now — if the recall succeeds — is Republican Larry Elder.

Vice President Kamala Harris campaigned for Newsom on Wednesday, and hours later a new ad featuring Obama came out.

“You’ve got a big choice to make by September 14th,” Obama said, as he praised Newsom for “protecting California communities” during the pandemic.

He said Republicans want to “overturn common-sense covid safety measures” and warned, “Your vote could be the difference between protecting our kids and putting them at risk.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:
Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac