Oprah Provides Comically Cold Statement on Dr. Oz’s Senate Run

Oprah Winfrey, who helped to launch Dr. Mehmet Oz’s media career, finally commented on the celebrity doctor’s U.S. Senate run in Pennsylvania – and it was certainly not a “complete and total” endorsement.

In a statement for a New York Magazine profile published Tuesday, Oprah said:

“One of the great things about our democracy is that every citizen can decide to run for public office. Mehmet Oz has made that decision. And now it’s up to the residents of Pennsylvania to decide who will represent them.”

Oz, who is running as a pro-Trump Republican, became a household name as a regular guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show in the 2000’s. He eventually spun that popularity into his own program, The Dr. Oz Show, which debuted in 2009 and was backed by Harpo Productions – Oprah’s studio.

Oz has since ended his show to focus on his Senate run.

Olivia Nuzzi’s New York Magazine profile of Oz made headlines as he ended up in a hot mic situation, in which Nuzzi overheard a candid conversation between him and his wife after they thought they had hung up the phone.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com