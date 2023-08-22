Ouch! Alex Jones Praises Vivek Ramaswamy as ‘Alex Jones 2.0’

Days before The Atlantic reported that Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy wanted to know how many federal agents present on the planes that hit the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones had already identified a kindred spirit.

“This Vivek guy, he’s Alex Jones 2.0,” argued Jones last Friday.

He went on to explain the reason for his high praise:

And what did he say? He said we’re in a 1776 moment, we’re in the spring of 1776. What comes next? July 4th, the war. We’re in the war. And he said the dam is breaking, the question is who directs it. Klaus Schwab says angrier world, we have destabilized the planet, we are collapsing the civilization, we will direct the angry population to bring in the Great Reset and Build Back Better. No, we have to let the people know that the globalists are engineering this through administrative violence. And we have to be aware of it so that the awakened, angry mass isn’t just awakened to the fact that they’re being screwed, they’re awakened to who’s done it. Here’s a short clip from the bombshell interview.

Jones also remarked that “Indians are voting like something 70% for Trump and they beat the same British empire we beat. And I gotta say, they fit in pretty damn good, don’t they?”

Ramaswamy told the The Atlantic‘s John Hendrickson “I think it is legitimate to say how many police, how many federal agents, were on the planes that hit the Twin Towers,” but has since claimed that he was misquoted, and that he was actually curious about the role federal agents played in the January 6 Capitol riot.

He also recently replied to a question from The Blaze’s Alex Stein about whether the 9/11 terror attacks were an inside job to by explaining that he doesn’t “believe the government has told us the truth” about the attacks.

“Again, I’m driven by evidence and data. What I’ve seen in the last several years is we have to be skeptical of what the government does tell us. I haven’t seen evidence to the contrary, but do I believe everything the government told us about it? Absolutely not. Do I believe the 9/11 Commission? Absolutely not,” he explained.

Jones claimed that there was a “98 percent chance” that the 9/11 attacks were a “government-orchestrated controlled bombing” on the day that the planes crashed into the Twin Towers and Pentagon.

