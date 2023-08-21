Vivek Ramaswamy Spins 9/11 Conspiracy Theory: ‘How Many Federal Agents Were on the Planes That Hit the Twin Towers?’

GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy spun a new 9/11 conspiracy theory during an interview with The Atlantic’s John Hendrickson, wondering aloud if U.S. federal agents played a role in the deadly terror attacks.

After being asked what the truth about the January 6 Capitol riot was, Ramaswamy replied by referencing the conspiracy theory that federal agents were responsible for the violence on that day.

“I don’t know, but we can handle it. Whatever it is, we can handle it. Government agents. How many government agents were in the field? Right?” he asked.

Ramaswamy continued:

I think it is legitimate to say how many police, how many federal agents, were on the planes that hit the Twin Towers. Maybe the answer is zero. It probably is zero for all I know, right? I have no reason to think it was anything other than zero. But if we’re doing a comprehensive assessment of what happened on 9/11, we have a 9/11 commission, absolutely that should be an answer the public knows the answer to. Well, if we’re doing a January 6 commission, absolutely, those should be questions that we should get to the bottom of. Here are the people who were armed. Here are the people who are unarmed. What percentage of the people who were armed were federal law-enforcement officers? I think it was probably high, actually. Right?

After being pressed on what he thought happened on September 11, 2001, Ramaswamy told the journalist that “I mean, I would take the truth about 9/11. I am not questioning what we—this is not something I’m staking anything out on. But I want the truth about 9/11.”

The comments come after Ramaswamy hedged after being asked whether 9/11 was an “inside job” earlier this month in an interview with The Blaze.

“I don’t believe the government has told us the truth,” shot back Ramaswamy. “Again, I’m driven by evidence and data. What I’ve seen in the last several years is we have to be skeptical of what the government does tell us. I haven’t seen evidence to the contrary, but do I believe everything the government told us about it? Absolutely not. Do I believe the 9/11 Commission? Absolutely not.”

Ramaswamy later told Semafor’s Shelby Talcott that “there have long been unanswered questions about who knew about it in the Saudi government. That’s what I was getting at.”

On X, Ramaswamy was pilloried for his latest comments.

“Just asking [very stupid] questions,” observed conservative columnist Karol Markowicz.

“True believers are pathetic. They may be dangerous, but they’re also to be pitied, in a way. Those who are pretending? Who are jes’ playin’? Damnable,” argued National Review‘s Jay Nordlinger.

Arc Digital’s Berny Belvedere Offered a parody of the candidate.

Vivek: "How many lab leaks caused Roswell? Listen, it's possible the number is zero. But in a world where the woke will tell you 1 + 1 doesn't always equal 2, I'm starting to think the answer could be that Q Anon was right all along." https://t.co/H0Vlf4h9u2 — Berny Belvedere (@bernybelvedere) August 21, 2023

“Vivek: ‘How many lab leaks caused Roswell? Listen, it’s possible the number is zero. But in a world where the woke will tell you 1 + 1 doesn’t always equal 2, I’m starting to think the answer could be that Q Anon was right all along,'” he tweeted.

