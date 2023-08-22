Ron DeSantis Hits Trump’s ‘Sense of Entitlement’ In Bailing on Debates: ‘He Owes It to People’ to Show Up

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis blasted Donald Trump’s “sense of entitlement” in thinking he doesn’t have to participate in the 2024 primary debates and face his Republican rival candidates.

In his Fox News interview with Martha MacCallum where he took shots at Chris Christie, DeSantis brought up the new Des Moines Register and NBC News poll showing his level of competitiveness against Trump. MacCallum wrapped up the interview by asking for his thoughts on why Trump declared he won’t do any of the debates, starting with the first one Fox News will host this week.

DeSantis’ answer:

I think he’s had some great opportunity to come out and do this. I think he owes it to people. I don’t think our voters, even people that appreciate what he did — and I’m actually one that appreciated a lot of what he did, too — I don’t think they’re going to look kindly on somebody that thinks they don’t have to earn it. I started off in my life working minimum wage jobs. I was a blue collar kid. I didn’t have anything handed to me, but I believed in America, you work hard, and you can get ahead. That’s what we should be showing for people. We shouldn’t be displaying a sense of entitlement.

Watch above via Fox News.

