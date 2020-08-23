Democratic nominee Joe Biden vowed to raises taxes for Americans earning more than $400,000, stating “everyone should pay their fair share” during his first joint interview with his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris on ABC News.

“I will raise taxes for anybody making over $400,000,” Biden told ABC’s David Muir when asked if he would raise taxes on Americans. “It’s about time they start paying a fair share of the responsibility we have. The very wealthy should be pay a fair share — corporations should pay a fair share. This about everybody paying their fair share.”

Muir pressed Biden asking, “Is it smart to tax businesses while you’re trying to recover?”

“It’s smart to tax businesses that are in fact are making excessive amounts of money and paying no taxes,” Biden responded.

Muir went on to ask Biden if he would raise taxes on small business to which the former vice president responded, “No.”

Biden clarified adding he would not raises taxes on “90% of the businesses out there are mom and pop businesses — that employ less than 50 people.” He added. “We have to provide them with the ability to reopen. We have to provide more help for them, not less help.”

“Look [at] what he’s doing,” Biden later said on President Donald Trump. “The money was supposed to go to help small businesses. You have one in six small businesses that have already closed. You’re finding a situation that over 60% of the money — only 40% of money for small businesses went to small businesses.”

Watch above via ABC. The portion on the economy begins at the five minute mark.

