Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden reacted with laughter when ABC’s David Muir asked him about President Donald Trump‘s attacks on his mental capacity, urging American voters to “watch” him and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) for the evidence.

In a special interview with Biden and Harris, Muir asked about a number of attacks Trump has levied on the Democratic ticket, including Trump’s accusations that Biden is too old or lacks the mental capacity to be an effective president. If he wins the election, Biden would be 78 years old and the oldest person to ever take the presidential oath of office.

Muir quoted some of the “blistering” attacks from the Trump campaign, calling Biden “diminished” and asked for his response.

“Watch me,” Biden openly chuckled as he answered the question, “Mr. President, watch me.”

“Look at us both,” said Biden, referring to himself and Harris. “Look at us both, what we say, what we do, what we control, what we know, what kind of shape we’re in — come on.”

The former vice president acknowledged that it was “a legitimate question to ask anybody over 70 years old whether or not they’re fit and whether they’re ready.”

Biden also told Muir that he “absolutely” would be open to serving two terms.

