Porn Star Who Had Sex With More Than 1,000 Men in a Single Day Endorses Nigel Farage

Bonnie Blue, the 26-year-old porn star who had sex with more than 1,000 men in a single day, has endorsed Trump ally Nigel Farage for prime minister in the UK.

In an article for The Spectator titled, “I stand with Nigel Farage,” Blue praised the Reform Party leader’s “sensible positions on immigration and inheritance tax.”

“I am not knowledgeable about politics, but I do know the UK is very messed up,” wrote Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger. “The tax system is terrible and it’s smart to leave if you have money. There are too many people here, we are too accommodating, and it is causing problems. I worked for the NHS, and most people have no idea where the money goes.”

She argued, “You shouldn’t have to pay any inheritance tax, as you’ve already been taxed on that money. When my grandad died, it was particularly sad because he was too young for my grandma to receive his pension. That’s disgusting. Reform has sensible positions on immigration and inheritance tax, so I stand with Nigel Farage.”

“Yes, I’m a sex worker, but I’m also sophisticated and quite elegant,” the porn star added, despite advising readers not to “be a slut like me.”

Farage has not yet acknowledged the endorsement.

Blue is not the first pornographic actress to write for The Spectator – a politically conservative magazine which was founded nearly 200 years ago, and is currently edited by former Conservative Party minister Michael Gove.

In 2024, Cherie DeVille – who is famous for appearing in “stepmom” porn – wrote an article for The Spectator’s U.S. edition titled, “Meet the MAGA Porn Stars.”

“I’ve worked in the porn industry for nearly two decades — through the Obama, Trump and Biden administrations. Yet this year, I have heard more porn stars than ever before vocalizing their support for former president Donald Trump and his MAGA movement,” wrote DeVille in the article, adding that “when an adult performer looks in the mirror, they look way more like a Trump than an MSNBC wine mom.”