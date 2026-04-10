Tucker Carlson Responds to Trump Calling Him ‘LOW IQ’ and Suggesting He See a ‘Good Psychiatrist’

Fired Fox News host turned internet provocateur Tucker Carlson responded to President Donald Trump’s scathing attack on him this week in his Friday “morning note,” suggesting that Trump deserves some “grace” because he may be being blackmailed by Israel.

Trump tore into Carlson in a Truth Social post on Thursday night, following weeks of criticism from Carlson over the war in Iran.

“I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years, especially by the fact that they think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon — Because they have one thing in common, Low IQs,” wrote Trump, adding:

They’re stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too! Look at their past, look at their record.

Carlson’s note in response to Trump was titled, “Is Israel Blackmailing President Trump?” and was written in Carlson’s typical conspiratorial tone of “just asking questions.” Carlson has become best known in recent years for his promotion of conspiracy theories, ranging from 9/11 trutherism to suggesting the federal government was behind the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. His rhetoric has become more and more bombastic, and he has even gone as far as to claim he was physically attacked by a demon while in bed.

“Establishment media never reports this, but the Israeli government has a storied history of blackmailing U.S. presidents,” Carlson began his note, adding:

Perhaps the most jarring example occurred in the 90s, when Israel used recordings of a Bill Clinton–Monica Lewinsky phone sex session as leverage to pressure Clinton into releasing convicted spy Jonathan Pollard from prison. We’re not joking. That really happened. The phone sex story is worth remembering as President Trump attempts to end the Iran War. Like many other things Israel has done, it shows that America’s “special ally” is willing to play very dirty to achieve its goals. Dark-money campaign contributions, extortion, physical threats, and even assassination. In their anti-Christian worldview, the ends always justify the means. They have no issue destroying lives.

“Israel’s current top priority is making sure Operation Epic Fury does not stop,” he continued before suggesting Israel could be involved in a “Clinton-style blackmail against Trump, or something far more morbid.” Notably, President Bill Clinton has long spoken publicly about his peace negotiating efforts between Israel, the Palestinians, and Jordan, and his close personal friendship with ex-Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin — going so far as to say he “loved” him.

“We do not know for sure whether that is happening, but the mere possibility is haunting enough to keep the president up at night,” Tucker claimed before turning to himself:

We decided to write about this after Trump published a Truth Social post attacking our company, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones, each of whom supported him for years. Rather than engaging in petty name-calling, we want to give the president some grace. He is facing a level of pressure that is dark enough to make him abandon his campaign promises and morph into the precise kind of politician he once vowed to destroy. He would not have let that happen unless his personal stakes were really high. We hope he overcomes.

Trump commented on Carlson’s mental state in his lengthy screed attacking the MAGA influencers, writing he was sick of “Hand Flailing Fools like Tucker Carlson, who couldn’t even finish College, he was a broken man when he got fired from Fox, and he’s never been the same — Perhaps he should see a good psychiatrist!”

Read the full note here.

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