Trump Posts Raw Video of Woman Being Murdered With Hammer

President Donald Trump posted a graphic video on Thursday of a woman being violently murdered with a hammer.

The president posted a surveillance video of a gas station in Florida that the Department of Homeland Security had also posted a few hours earlier. The video shows a man hitting a car with a hammer. A woman emerges from inside the gas station, calling out to the man.

“Yo, what happened?” she seems to ask, though the audio is slightly unclear. The man replies by saying something about his “f*cking money.” He approaches the woman and hits her squarely in the face with the hammer, before standing over her body and hitting her face repeatedly.

Trump blamed former President Joe Biden and “radical judges” for allowing immigrants to remain in the country under Temporary Protective Status, claiming he felt an “obligation” to post the video while recommending that people not watch it.

“An Illegal Alien Criminal from Haiti, who was released into our Country by the WORST President in History, Crooked Joe Biden, and the Radical Democrats in Congress, just beat an innocent woman to death with a hammer at a gas station in Florida,” the president wrote in his post.

He continued:

The video of her brutal slaying is one of the most vicious things you will ever see. This animal was allowed to stay here because the Biden Administration granted him, and all Haitians, “Temporary Protective Status,” a massively abused and fraudulent program which my Administration is working to terminate, but Deranged Liberal District Court Judges are standing in our way. This one killing should be enough for these Radical Judges to STOP impeding my Administration’s Immigration Policies, and allow us to END THIS SCAM ONCE AND FOR ALL. To my fellow Republicans, and frankly all Common Sense Americans, NEVER FORGET that Joe Biden and the Democrat Party turned the United States of America into a dumping ground, allowing Tens of MILLIONS of Criminals, Lunatics, and the Mentally Insane from all over the World to pour into our Country, totally unvetted and unchecked through our wide Open Borders. As I’ve said all along, if you import the Third World, you become the Third World, and that is what happened over the four years of Democrat Control. We are rapidly trying to reverse this decline through Deportations, but if the Democrats are ever given another chance at power, they will immediately REOPEN the Border, and allow America to once again be a Safe Haven for Criminals. Please say a prayer for this innocent woman’s family. We will ensure quick and severe JUSTICE is served in this case! I don’t recommend you watch this tape, because it is so terrible, but felt I had an obligation to put it up so that people can see what Democrats are protecting, and wanting to come into our Country, even now, after all we’ve been through. Again, viewer discretion advised — Not for children! President DONALD J. TRUMP

The DHS claimed that ICE officers assisted the Fort Myers Police Department in the arrest of Rolbert Joachin, the Haitian immigrant who allegedly committed the crime.

“Joachin first entered the U.S. in August 2022 and was released into the country under the Biden administration,” the DHS statement on the event reads. “A federal judge issued a final order of removal against him in 2022, but the Biden administration granted him Temporary Protected Status which expired in 2024.”

The woman killed was reportedly Nilufa Easmin, a clerk at the gas station. Joachin gave a full confession to police after his arrest, according to Gulf Coast News, claiming he went to the gas station intending to kill Easmin and wore clothes she had seen previously so that she would recognize him. Joachin had been arrested previously by Fort Myers Police, and police mentioned an ongoing case involving him during Joachin’s pretrial hearing, though they did not provide details.

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